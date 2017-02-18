Botched drug deal leaves one dead

A drug deal gone bad left one person dead and two suspects in custody, according to the Warsaw Police Department.

Officers say they were called to the 700 block of North Cook Street at 9:22 p.m. Friday in response to a pedestrian being struck by a car. They found 29-year-old Derek Davidson of South Bend beneath a 2010 Ford Mustang off the west side of the road.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He later died.

Officers say state police found the suspected driver of the Mustang minutes after the crash. Daniel Duenas, 18, of Winona Lake has been initially charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Police say a marijuana deal was set up among several people, but the driver was beaten and robbed. At some time during the incident the driver got into his Mustang, backed up and drove forward, pinning the victim under the car, they said. He then drove back and forth several times before fleeing on foot, police said.

Police captured him several blocks away, officers said. They also arrested Warsaw resident Jarrod Miller, 18, on charges of robbery and resisting arrest.

The incident remains under investigation.




