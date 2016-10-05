Boy, 5, struck by car on Marquette Drive

A 5-year-old boy is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday about 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of Marquette Drive, police said.

The driver, who fled the scene, was apprehended a short distance away, according to a news release from Fort Wayne police.

Investigators on the scene said the vehicle was traveling west on Marquette Drive when the boy entered the street and was struck. The 5-year-old was taken to a hospital.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash, according to the release.

The accident remains under investigation.

