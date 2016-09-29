Car chase ends in arrest in DeKalb

Three men were arrested Tuesday in DeKalb County after a chase that began in Allen County, Fort Wayne police said.

Police were investigating drug dealing at local hotels, and when they tried to arrest two men, the men led them on a vehicle chase, officials said.

Fort Wayne police ended the pursuit because of traffic conditions, but the men were arrested in DeKalb County with help from the Auburn and Garrett police departments, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.

Following the chase, police found a handgun.

Varnell Coe, 25, was charged with possession of a handgun without a license. Kareem McPherson, 23, was charged with two counts of dealing a narcotic drug and one count of dealing cocaine.

Also arrested was Kahmal Dillahunty, 40, on a warrant on a charged of domestic battery. On Wednesday, he was found guilty and sentenced to a year in jail, with most of the sentence suspended.

Police said Dillahunty was known from previous investigations and was seen suspiciously driving in the area where the other two men were arrested.