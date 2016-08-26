Charges filed after drug raid

A Fort Wayne man arrested in a drug raid last week was charged Wednesday with dealing marijuana and spice, a synthetic marijuana, child neglect and maintaining a common nuisance.

Japheth D. Sims, 28, of the 300 block of DeWald Street, was arrested at the Aug. 19 raid at 2205 Broadway. A second unnamed adult who was taken into custody told police that Sims sold spice out of the Broadway address 50 times a day, did not have a job and made more than $1,000 a week from selling the drugs, according to court documents.

During the raid, police said they found a 2-year-old boy identified as Sims’ son.

Sims is in the Allen County Jail. Bond was set at $50,000.