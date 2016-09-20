Chicago man pleads guilty in triple fatal Indiana crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Chicago man has pleaded guilty in a crash that left three international college students from Indiana dead earlier this year.

Court records show 27-year-old Deangelo R. Evans entered the pleas to eight counts on Monday including reckless homicide. The Feb. 21 crash was along Interstate 69 near Fairmount, about 45 miles northeast of Indianapolis. It killed Brook Dagnew and Kirubel Alemayehu Hailu of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Nerad Grace Mangai of Jos, Nigeria.

The students attended Manchester University in North Manchester, about 35 miles west of Fort Wayne.

Manchester University said the judge allowed victim impact statements because it would be difficult for victims to return for the sentencing Nov. 7. The school said Israel Tamire, a student injured in the crash, and relatives of those killed also testified.