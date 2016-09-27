Children slain were Arcola students; vigil planned

The two Allen County children who were killed on Monday were students at Arcola Elementary School.

A person at the children's grandparents' home on Goshen Road, where they lived, said a vigil for Lilian Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, would be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the school and that the family wished to be left alone for now.

Officials at the school confirmed they were students there, but said the details about the time of the vigil were still being worked out.

Chris Himsel, superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools, said the schools pooled their resources on Monday night and made sure that counselors were available at all schools and that extra counselors were available at Arcola Elementary.

Counselors from Parkview were also made available to both students and teachers at the school.

"Nearly all of us (in the school district) are parents. We're struggling to get our heads around this," Himsel said.

Himsel said the two students were always pleasant.

"They came to school each day and were joyous about the wonders of the world."

