Firefighters quickly put out a chimney blaze early today at a Fort Wayne home about 5:30 a.m., a news release stated.

Crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes and two adults evacuated the residence, 3423 Kirkwood Drive. Investigators say wood near the chimney started the blaze and was spreading to closet areas in the house's attic.

There were no injuries and the incident is under investigation.