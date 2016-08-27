City man, 53, faces 2 rape counts after meeting at tavern

A Fort Wayne man was charged Thursday with two counts of rape and one count of sexual battery after he allegedly pulled a knife on a female acquaintance and forced her to have sex with him.

Guy P. Bishop, 53, of the 2500 block of Sheridan Road has been accused of violently attacking the woman before raping her on his couch on Nov. 29.

The two met at Spudz Bar & Grill in Fort Wayne where the woman was with friends playing pool and drinking beer. She said she was acquainted with Bishop whom she knew as “Spider” and his fiancée. He returned to the bar around 9 p.m. and asked her if she would accompany him to visit his fiancée who he said was in the hospital.

He then drove to his home saying he needed to pick something up. She she went inside to use the bathroom. As she was walking to the front door, Bishop allegedly hit her on the head and knocked her to the floor, according to court documents.

Bishop then placed her on the couch and held a knife to her throat, stating “You know what’s going to happen next.”

Bishop then allegedly ripped off her clothes and made her take a couple of pills which she slipped out of her mouth when he was distracted, and placed them between the couch and wall. The pills were later retrieved by police from that spot, according to court documents.

Bishop then allegedly raped her, choked her until she couldn’t breathe and then dragged her into the back room to assault her again. He told her he “would just cut her up with a knife and throw her in the trunk of his car,” according to court documents.

She was not allowed to leave and eventually fell asleep. The next morning, she told Bishop she had to go because she had a job interview. He then drove her a male friend’s house who took her to the sexual assault treatment center.

Bishop was in custody Friday night. Bond is $52,500.

