City man faces charge of incest

A 38-year-old Fort Wayne man is charged with incest, accused of forcing his daughter to have sexual relations with him in a car after returning to Fort Wayne in December from a 12-year prison sentence and time in a halfway house.

At 3:20 p.m. March 5, he picked up his daughter, who was pregnant.

The girl had been in contact with her father, trying to build a relationship with him since he had been in prison for most of her life. In the car, he allegedly made comments about having sex with her and then forced her into a sex act. He then drove her home, court records said.

She told police she was afraid to call someone for fear that he would break her cellphone or take her farther away.

The Journal Gazette is not naming the man to protect the identity of the victim. The Journal Gazette does not name victims of sex crimes without their permission.

The girl said she did not tell anyone because she was embarrassed and scared, but she eventually told her boyfriend and her mother.

Her father also allegedly sent her sexual texts in 2012 when she was 17.

He was being held in the Allen County Jail with a bond set at $10,000.

jduffy@jg.net