Community remembers siblings in vigil

There were blue balloons for Liliana and black and yellow ones for Rene, two Fort Wayne children who will be remembered well past Friday when the balloons were sent skyward for them.

Close to 300 people – family, friends, schoolmates, teachers and principals – gathered together at Arcola Elementary School to honor the sister and brother, who prosecutors say were smothered to death Monday by their own mother, Amber Pasztor.

Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, were abducted from the home of Ricky Green and Emily Lasko-Green, custodial grandparents, around 6 a.m. on Monday and the subject of an Amber Alert as family members frantically tried to locate them.

Their mother finally turned up near the Elkhart Police Department, allegedly telling an officer that she had her dead children in the car.

The news stunned the Arcola community, who came out in numbers Friday evening to light candles and hold balloons in the damp cold to mourn together.

Kathleen Perfect, Arcola Elementary school principal, said Liliana, whose favorite color was blue, and Rene, who loved Batman, hence the black and yellow, didn’t know they were in their last days of their lives, but urged people to reflect on the lives of two beautiful children.

A great aunt read a statement from Lasko-Green, thanking law enforcement and the first responders for acting quickly and the Elkhart Police Department that was “so emotionally touched by the chain of events that they sponsored a candlelight vigil last night.”

The grandparents also thanked D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home for donating the entire burial and Catholic Cemetery for donating the burial plots.

Friday was Liliana’s eighth birthday, so the vigil ended with the birthday song, sung for her, as well as Amazing Grace. Balloons slowly lifted up against the night sky, lit by many candles.

Most poignant were the children’s memories. Malakai Wilkins, 12, whose sister, Aniya, spoke about her friend Liliana at the vigil, said he and other schoolchildren on the bus used to see the kids playing in the outdoor pool at the Greens’ Goshen Road house when the bus went by. His sister found it hard to believe her friend was gone.

Kathy Price, an Arcola mother, said her 9-year-old daughter, Jessica, was a helper at the school and knew Liliana.

“She said ‘Mom, I hug Lily every morning and now I’ll never be able to hug her again,’ ” Price said. “Then she had tears on her face and I lost it.”

Rene loved to play sports – baseball, basketball and soccer – and worked on his bicycle tricks. And there was his “beloved Batman,” one relative recounted. Liliana loved stuffed animals and playing games on her tablet.

Considering what they are going through, all five grandparents are holding up well, said Blanca Navarro, one of the children’s godparents.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Ronald McDonald House.

