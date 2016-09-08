Company banned from soliciting

The Fort Wayne Police Department is warning residents about a company whose solicitation permit has been revoked.

GWE LLC, of Garland, Texas, is selling magazines, music, books and clothing, police said in a statement.

Though company representatives will have a copy of a permit issued in its name, the revocation means police have banned the company from door-to-door soliciting, the statement said. Anyone coming in contact with the company is asked to call police at 260-427-1222.