Convicted felon gets 7 years for possessing guns

A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for knowingly possessing a firearm when he was a convicted felon.

Sie Merriman, 36, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne to 86 months in prison and one year of supervised release.

Court documents showed that Merriman was indicted in April, alleging he had another individual purchase firearms for him at three different locations.

Merriman had been convicted and sentenced on charges of forgery in two different counties in Missouri in 2001 and 2002, court records said.

Documents said that Merriman had another person falsely state that they were buying guns for themselves when he was the real intended owner.

Guns purchased included a Jimenez Arms pistol bought at Lev's Pawn Shop in Dec. 2, 2015; a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield pistol and a Delton rifle at Freedom Firearms on Dec. 4, 2015; and a Ruger Pistol, a Braztech Rossi revolver and a Mossberg Maverick Arms shotgun at K&T Firearms that were all intended for him.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

