Coroner: Stardale Drive death was homicide

A 24-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a shooting late Monday, the Allen County coroner's office announced today.

Nelson Antonio Lemus-Munoz was found in the front yard of a residence in the 2900 block of Stardale Drive about 11:15 p.m., and died at the scene, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Lemus-Munoz died from a gunshot wound or wounds to the chest, and his death is the 26th homicide in Allen County so far this year, the statement said.

Stardale Drive is south of Paulding Road between U.S. 27 and Hessen Cassel on Fort Wayne's southeast side.

Fort Wayne police have said several people apparently followed the victim home after an argument or meeting at a nearby gas station.

Police did not know whether others were in the residence at the time of the shooting or whether the victim was alone in the vehicle he drove there. They suspect more than one shooter because of gun shell casings found at the scene.

Police are looking for a white four-door Chevrolet believed to belong to the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or city police at 260-427-1222.

The slaying remains under investigation by city police, the coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office.

See our homicide database

To see The Journal Gazette's database of Allen County homicides, click on http://www.jgdata.net/data/homicides