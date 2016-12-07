Coroner ID's Allen County's 47th homicide victim

The man who was shot in the 2200 block of California Avenue Tuesday has been identified as Codi Allen McCann, 22, of Fort Wayne.

McCann died at the scene, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the county coroner's office following an autopsy, a statement said today.

McCann's cause of death was a gunshot wound, the statement said. His death is the 47th homicide victim in Allen County for 2016.

The incident is under investigation.

