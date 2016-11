The man found dead on the lot of 4226 S. Lafayette St. early today has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office after an autopsy.

Sha Rif, 22, of Fort Wayne died from a gunshot wound or wounds and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide, a statement from the coroner's office said today.

Rif's death is the 46th homicide in Allen County for 2016.

