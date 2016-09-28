September 28, 2016 1:02 AM
Coroner IDs man found shot in driveway
Jamie Duffy | The Journal Gazette
The Allen County coroner has identified a man who was shot to death Monday on Fort Wayne’s south side.
Jamarkis Javon Carter, 40, was killed in the 4400 block of Warsaw Street about 4:48 p.m., the coroner’s office said.
Carter is the 36th of 37 homicide victims in Allen County this year.
Carter was found lying in a driveway of a Warsaw Street residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.
Numerous shell casings were found at the scene, both in the street and in a nearby alley.
The killing remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.
jduffy@jg.net