Coroner IDs man found shot in driveway

The Allen County coroner has identified a man who was shot to death Monday on Fort Wayne’s south side.

Jamarkis Javon Carter, 40, was killed in the 4400 block of Warsaw Street about 4:48 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

Carter is the 36th of 37 homicide victims in Allen County this year.

Carter was found lying in a driveway of a Warsaw Street residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

Numerous shell casings were found at the scene, both in the street and in a nearby alley.

The killing remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

