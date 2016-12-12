County's 48th homicide victim of year ID'd

The man who was shot in the early morning hours in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive has been identified as Billy Edward Lambert Jr., 35, of Fort Wayne.

Lambert died at the scene, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the county coroner's office following an autopsy, a statement said today.

Lambert's cause of death was a gunshot wound or wounds, the statement said, and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

His death is the 48th homicide in Allen County during 2016, the statement said.

The incident is under investigation.

