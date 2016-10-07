County to upgrade Amber Alert notifications

Allen County could have a new way to notify the public of abducted children and other emergencies by the end of the month, a county commissioner said Thursday.

The change was spurred partly by the abduction and slaying of two children last month, and by an effort by the grandparents of the children to launch a fundraiser to finance development of such a system.

When Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, were abducted from their grandparents’ home the morning of Sept. 26, it took about six hours for an Amber Alert to be issued.

Officials attributed that to the need to first notify other agencies that the children were missing and to gather detailed information about the children and their abductor before an alert could be issued.

Ron Rayle, interim director of the county’s Combined Communications Partnership, expressed frustration with that last week. Rayle said the technology was available for the county to release alerts itself without having to involve other agencies.

After the death of the children, their fraternal grandparents, Ana and Severo Hernandez, were set to launch a fundraiser to pay for creating exactly that, said Blanca Navarro, a family friend of the Hernandezes. They had heard such a system was possible, and the grandparents wanted to do it in memory of their grandchildren, Navarro said.

The fundraiser, however, was quickly canceled when it was learned that the county has actually budgeted the money to install such a system, Navarro said.

County Commissioner Nelson Peters called the grandparents’ efforts “a very generous and humbling act on their part” but unnecessary.

“There is money in the budget,” Peters said. “Ron Rayle had already done due diligence two weeks in advance” to prepare for creating such a system, which would cost about $35,000 a year for five years, about 10 cents per county resident, Peters said.

The combined communications board will be asked at its Oct. 18 meeting to authorize the creation of the system. If the board approves, it could be in operation by the end of the month, Peters said.

Residents could sign up to receive emergency notices by going to the city, county, police, sheriff or other websites. Notices would include missing or abducted children, news of an active shooter or approaching tornadoes.

The system would also be able to do a push, which would send a notice to every cellphone in a particular area.

Peters called it unconscionable that it would take six hours to release an Amber Alert, saying that the first two hours after an abduction are crucial.

