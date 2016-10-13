Couple face charges in molesting of girl

A Fort Wayne man incarcerated in Pinellas County, Florida, is facing eight child molesting charges here and his wife is charged with neglect of a dependent involving the same victim.

Sean T. Flatt, 50, of the 1500 block of Kenwood Avenue, was charged this month with molesting a girl known to him starting when she was 9 years old. Flatt’s wife, Iperia L. Flatt, 47, saw the molestations but failed to stop them, authorities said.

Sean Flatt is accused of performing sex acts on the girl from July 2010 through June of this year, including in Florida.

The victim told police Flatt told her not to tell anyone about the abuse and would often give her money after abusing her. He also showed her pornographic material, she said, and suggested that she and he make a video together, court records said.

The turning point came June 30 when the girl called someone while in Florida with the couple, saying she was in Florida with Iperia Flatt and that she had been abused while there.

Both Iperia and Sean Flatt were arrested and charged in Florida.

The investigation then revealed that the girl had been abused since July 2010 and that Iperia often witnessed the abuse without preventing the abuse, court documents said.

A close relative of Sean Flatt indicated he noticed something might have been going on between Flatt and the victim because Flatt treated the victim differently than other kids and that he had spent as much as $500 on clothes for her. The relative was also in Florida when the Flatts were arrested and the victim told him Sean Flatt had been inappropriately touching her.

A warrant for Iperia Flatt’s arrest was issued this month. She faces two felony charges of neglect of a dependent. Her bail in Allen County is set at $5,000.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department website, Sean Flatt has been a registered sex offender against children since June 2011. A warrant for his arrest was also issued this month.

Allen County bail for Sean Flatt is set at $125,000.

jduffy@jg.net