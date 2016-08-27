Couple in home explosion ID'd by Kosciusko officials

A married couple in their late 60s were identified as the two whose home exploded Thursday in southwestern Kosciusko County.

Kay A. Justis, 68, died in the explosion that occurred around 3:45 p.m. Her husband, Larry G. Justis, 67, was located by rescuers who heard his voice calling out under the rubble. The explosion that occurred at their home at 4678 South County Road 450 West in Claypool is still under investigation.

Justis was still listed in critical condition, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Coroner. However, Chad Hill, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department public information officer, said Friday afternoon that Justis was now considered “stable.”

Hill also said there were two dogs and a cat that died in the blast, although chickens that were located in cages on site survived.

“We are feeding them until the other family members have decided what to do,” Hill said. The Justis couple were the only occupants of the home.

Kosciusko Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine said the explosion had all the hallmarks of a gas explosion, but that he was speculating at this point. “The state fire marshal has not determined that.

“I’m glad our officers were able to respond that quick and get the survivor out from the rubble,” Rovenstine said. “The agencies worked good together. Hopefully, the subject we got out of there will survive.”

Kosciusko County Coroner Anthony Ciriello said an autopsy was scheduled Friday with the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center to assist in determining the cause of Kay Justis’ death.

