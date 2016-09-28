Court records: Pasztor smothered children with her hands

Amber Pasztor, accused of killing her two young children in Elkhart County after abducting them from her father's home in Allen County, told police she smothered them with her hands until both died.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed today in Elkhart County, Pasztor kicked in the door of her father's Allen County home and took both children, Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6.

She then traveled to Elkhart County where she took them to a park and restaurant before killing them, she told police.

She is being held without bail at the Elkhart County Jail on two counts of murder.

