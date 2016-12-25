Crash in DeKalb County injures 1

One person was injured during a crash on County Road 61, just north of Butler on Sunday after failing to negotiate a curve, the DeKalb County Sheriff said in a statement.

The driver, Gwyn Dohner, of Butler was going south on County Road 61 at County Road 22 and lost control of the mini van, driving left of center.

The minivan left the road, rolled, and came to a rest on its top.

Dohner was taken to Parkview North, police said. Two juveniles were also in the minivan.

Everyone was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Dohner was cited for driving while suspended, police said.