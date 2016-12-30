Man totals pickup, arrested for OWI

A 20-year-old Auburn man was arrested for drunk driving in a Thursday night crash that totaled his pickup along an icy road in DeKalb County, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened sometime before 8:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of County Road 427 when Ashton A. Tuggle's 2001 Ford Ranger hit an icy patch and lost control, a news release stated.

Tuggle said his vehicle left the road and went into a ditch before flipping about two times. He and his 19-year-old passenger, Edward W. Loraine of Leo, climbed out of the wreckage and declined medical treatment when police arrived.

The crash remains under investigation.