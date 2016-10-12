Daughter accuses father of sex assault

A Fort Wayne man is accused of sexually assaulting his daughter last spring.

An arrest warrant was issued this month for the 41-year-old, charging him with incest and rape. The Journal Gazette is not naming the man to protect the victim’s identity. The newspaper does not name victims of sex assaults without their permission.

On April 8, the man was staying at his daughter’s apartment on the city’s south side with a female friend because she had car problems.

The victim, another adult daughter who told police their relationship had been estranged, invited her father and his friend to come stay at her apartment.

About 3 a.m., the father and his friend went to sleep in the living room while the victim went upstairs to her own bedroom.

Her father then came upstairs telling her that people were looking for him and trying to get him. He asked the victim if he could lie down next to her in her bed, which she allowed, court records said.

About 5:30 a.m., the daughter woke up, realizing her father was performing sex acts on her. She told him to stop, but her father continued his behavior. She then pushed him off of her and told him to leave, court records said.

She then went downstairs to tell her father’s friend what had happened. She drove to her sister’s apartment where she dropped off her father and his friend.

The victim called her mother, who contacted Fort Wayne police. The victim was taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment Center for treatment and examination.

During the investigation, the father admitted he was the victim’s biological father. He denied the accusations, but forensic tests indicated his DNA was found on her, court records said.

