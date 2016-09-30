Daughter recounts slain father's final Sunday

Michelle Troye had more than a hunch she was going to get bad news about her father when he didn’t answer his phone Sunday at 4:53 p.m., several minutes before he was due for Sunday dinner at her home.

“My dad, in 38 years of my life, has never stood me up,” Troye said.

The last time she had talked to her father, Frank O. Macomber, was 2:17 p.m. on Sunday, the day before Amber Pasztor allegedly abducted her two children, Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, from her father and stepmother’s home at the corner of Goshen and Johnson Roads on Monday morning around 6 a.m.

Instead of coming to dinner at 5 p.m. like he did every Sunday evening, Macomber was in terrible danger.

Early the next morning, Macomber was found in a wooded area off West Wallen Road around 1:40 a.m., dead from a gunshot wound.

Originally from California, Macomber, a 65-year-old Vietnam veteran, had moved to Fort Wayne in 2010 to help out with his family, Troye said, moving into a unit at Countryside Village, a mobile home park on West Washington Road in northwest Allen County.

He had retired from GM in California after 45 years. He loved to sing and play guitar and Troye now recalls those family singalongs with heartbreaking fondness. She and her husband have three children.

“He had never been in trouble with the law. He was the greatest father and greatest grandfather. He was just a good, good person at heart. If you even said you needed something, he would stop you right then and help you,” Troye said Thursday.

When she put in the second call at 4:53 p.m. Sunday, it went straight to voice mail.

“He would have never turned his phone off,” Troye said. Then at 5:15 p.m., she sent a text “are you okay?” that went unanswered.

She knew that Pasztor, a recent neighbor, had planned on picking up a couple of things Macomber agreed to store for Pasztor after she was evicted from her mobile home on Aug. 2. Troye had met Pasztor about a year earlier when Pasztor was living at Countryside and warned her father off Pasztor from the start.

He gave her rides everywhere because she was so aggressive in asking, Troye said.

“A year ago, she came over pounding on my dad’s door like she was the police officer saying ‘I need $5 for gas in my car,’ ” Troye recalled. When Macomber told her he didn’t have $5 to give her, she went further.

“You have some change, I’m sure,” Pasztor had said to Macomber.

“She was just pushy, pushy, like everybody owed her something,” Troye said.

Troye said while Pasztor lived at Countryside the police were called “many times.”

“They were always there for chaos,” Troye said.

Pasztor was often in the middle of the street, fighting and screaming with other neighbors. Often they would threaten each other and say they were going to kill each other, she said.

“When she was evicted out of that trailer, she just tore the trailer up,” Troye said, something which neighbors also reported.

Troye does not recall seeing Pasztor with her children during that time.

Ricky Green, Pasztor’s father, said Thursday that he and his wife, Emily Lasko-Green, had custody of the two children Pasztor allegedly killed and a younger brother, Juelz Santos Aguirre, 3.

“We fought for a year and a half for these kids,” Green said, “and we finally got them and she got them and killed them.” Their deaths was never expected, he also said.

Troye does remember that initially Pasztor had a car, but it was impounded. Pasztor then tried to buy a car from Macomber who had a couple of cars to sell.

He was asking $500 and Pasztor asked if he’d accept time payments. She gave him $50, according to Troye, and then promised the rest later.

“He gave her the keys, but not the title and she took the car,” Troye said. The car was then impounded and she left it up to Macomber to pay the $300 to get it out. He eventually took it as a loss, but did finally receive $450. The second time the car was impounded, he left it there. Troye said this occurred about a month ago.

“She had never threatened him (Macomber) before because he would have told me,” Troye said.

Knowing all of this, Troye continued, frantically, to call her father’s phone through the night and into Monday morning, never receiving an answer. At 7 a.m. she found out on the news that police had found a body in the woods.

“I already knew that he was gone. I knew that he was with her. I knew it was not going to end well,” Troye said..

When she did find out, she said it was devastating.

“It was at least something (the news), because we had nothing and we were waiting and waiting and waiting.”

Troye has reconstructed the events that Sunday from 2:17 p.m. on in her mind. She believes some time between 2:17 p.m. when she last spoke to her father and 4:53 p.m. when he didn’t pick up his phone, that Pasztor had come to his mobile home, ostensibly to pick up her things. Then the situation turned deadly.

The family is making plans for Macomber’s burial with family members still arriving. Troye said there is a GoFundMe account set up in Macomber’s name.

Meanwhile she may attend the vigil tonight at Arcola Elementary School for the two children who also met their death in that same 24-hour period.

“Unfortunately, I had the horrible experience of meeting her,” Troye said. Now her kindly father is gone.

“He would help anybody,” Troye said. “I don’t know how anybody goes years without finding anything out. That was the longest night of my life. It was horrific.”

