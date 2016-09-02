DeKalb High School football player killed, second critically injured in crash

One DeKalb High School football player died and another is in critical condition after they were involved in an off-campus car accident after school Friday, according to DeKalb High School.

“We are extremely saddened with the news that two Junior Football players were involved in an off-campus car accident after school today,” said the DeKalb High School Twitter account.

Friday's football game at DeKalb against New Haven was cancelled.

The school tweeted that grief counseling was made available in the high school commons for anyone needing support. People are asked to enter through door No. 24.

“Please keep the families of the accident victims in your prayers. Stay DeKalb strong,” the school wrote in a news release.

There was a moment of silence and prayer at Woodlan before its game against Heritage.