A deer ran in the path of a motorcycle and now two people are in the hospital after a Friday night collision, according to a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.

Police say Fremont residents Michael D. McCavit, 44, and his passenger, Heather L. McCavit, 36, were traveling south on Vanguilder Road near Baker Road when they came upon the animal sometime before 8:10 p.m.

The McCavits were not wearing helmets on the 2008 Harley Davidson.

The incident remains under investigation.