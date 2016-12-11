Defendant tells about beating woman, 88

Riley Heilman is sorry for what he did.

At 7 a.m. on Oct. 28, after Heilman said he dropped 10 tabs of acid, he was alone. He heard a dog barking next door to his home on South Camden Drive on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Then he heard the small dog’s owner call for the dog.

The noise flipped him out, Heilman said. Naked, he jumped the chain link fence, and went for the dog. The dog’s owner, 88-year-old Dona Malone, was trying to get her dog back into the rear door when Heilman attacked her.

Heilman, then 18, crashed through the back glass door and started beating Malone. What happened next is described in the police report.

“Defendant struck her numerous times in the head with a closed fist and dragged her across the kitchen floor by her hair, causing a large clump of hair to come out,” it reads.

Luckily for Malone, a neighbor kid a block over heard Malone’s screams and told his mother, Brandy Snyder. Walking into the street with her cell phone, Snyder heard the screams and the glass door shatter. She dialed 911.

Snyder saw Malone’s next-door neighbor, Joe Fairchild, run out of his house toward Malone’s house.

Fairchild, 51, has back and knee problems, but didn’t waver when he heard Heilman yell, “I’m going to kill you and I’m going to kill your dog!”

His thought was “no, you’re not.”

Fresh out of the shower, dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, Fairchild ran barefoot to see Heilman standing over the injured Malone in her kitchen. When Heil­man saw him, Heilman went for him, attacking him with a piece of wood, Fairchild said.

The two wrestled on the back patio where Heilman got hold of a metal dog bowl and whacked Fairchild on the face, bending his glasses.

A police officer arrived to see Heilman bloody from the shards of glass and out of control. Heilman reportedly grabbed the officer’s radio and threw it. She Tased him with little effect, according to the police report.

The image Fairchild still sees is his neighbor begging him to help her as she lay on her kitchen floor.

“Help me, Joe,” she said. It killed him that he had to tell her he couldn’t while he kept Heilman down until help arrived.

The EMTs told Fairchild he saved Malone’s life.

Heilman is still in the Allen County Jail, charged with three felonies – burglary, battery and residential entry – and three misdemeanors – resisting law enforcement, battery and public nudity.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 22 with Judge Fran Gull, and a jury trial is scheduled for March 21. He has a public defender, Quinton Ellis.

It’s not what he was hoping for. Heilman, a member of the Pine Hills Church, wants to get clean and was hoping he’d be assigned to Allen County Drug Court, a sentence that reroutes defendants to a rehab program instead.

Like many other inmates, Heilman has a story. Raised by his grandparents, Heilman says he was sexually abused by a close relative when he was young. He is bipolar but reads the Bible and dreams of being a youth pastor one day, he said in an interview at the Allen County Jail.

His grandmother, Marsha Ratliff, said Heilman has made “some dumb mistakes,” but when he turned 18 he was no longer a minor under her control.

“He’s very sorry for what he did,” Ratliff said in a phone interview, adding that Heilman has lived with her and her husband since he was 5 years old.

But even if he is sorry, Malone will have none of it, according to Heilman and Fairchild. Heilman is well aware that if he were to write her an apology, it would break a protective order she has against him.

She is now recuperating and said she didn’t want to be interviewed. Recently, she opened her door a crack to say that.

Studies show that assault victims can suffer socially, physically and emotionally well after their assault, Dr. Deborah McMahan, Allen County health commissioner, wrote in an email.

“While each person processes the event differently, many become fearful, anxious, hypervigilant or isolated. Some may go on to develop PTSD,” ­McMahan wrote. “I hope this person was offered at least one visit with a counselor to discuss what she might expect and how to determine if she might benefit from additional counseling in the future. I also hope she has a strong support system – healing from this type of event is more than recovering from the physical injuries.”

Fairchild said the home where Heilman was living was a concern to the neighbors and that Malone kept a log of the times she called to report the house that Heilman rented from his grandparents.

Fairchild said he also called police several times, recalling a party there once with cars lining South Camden Drive and the surrounding streets.

It had the reputation of being a drug house, Fairchild and Snyder said, although police did not confirm they knew of illegal drug activity at the house.

“There were suspicious people coming in and out of the house,” Snyder said. The neighborhood, just east of Coldwater Road and a busy commercial corridor, is quiet and well maintained. Many neighbors look after their older neighbors and do small chores for them like mow their lawns.

Ratliff said she wasn’t aware there were any problems at the house.

There is one person who is standing by Heilman, calls him nearly every day and says her fiancé needs help.

Shelby Malone, no relation to Dona Malone, said Heilman suffers from depression as well as being bipolar.

The night of the attack he panicked and took more of the drug when his friends left. He picked up his guitar to play and to try and stabilize himself and then he heard the dog next door.

“He’s not a monster,” Malone said. “Far from it.”

