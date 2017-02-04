Defendant set for trial pleads guilty to murder

A man who was set to soon begin a trial for murder changed his plea to guilty Friday.

Mylinque Shaboz Wallace, 20, changed his plea to guilty in the the Sept. 2 shooting death of Jamal Anderson at the Villages of Hanna apartments on the city’s south side.

He was scheduled to face a jury trial Feb. 7 that has been canceled, and instead he will be sentenced March 3, according to court documents.

Wallace is charged with murder, using a gun to commit the crime and voluntary manslaughter, all felony charges.

A tug of war over a bag of marijuana was blamed for the argument that led to Wallace firing one round from his Glock 19 in a parking lot in front of Building 2B at 1422 Greene St.

Wallace drove to Anderson’s apartment at Villages of Hanna to sell a bag of marijuana. He said he thought Anderson meant to rob him of his property, according to court documents.

Wallace turned himself in the day after the shooting. Wallace told police Anderson was punching him because he disagreed on the price and weight of the bag. During the struggle, the bag of marijuana split and the drug spilled in the car, court records said.

Wallace was sitting in the driver’s seat when he pulled out his gun and fired it one time without aiming, he told police. He was in the car with his brother, who also gave police a statement, court records said.

When Wallace saw Anderson, 24, fall to the ground, he panicked and took off. He also stated that when he backed out of the parking space, he ran over Anderson’s legs as he was leaving, court records said.

Police arrived at 8:45 p.m. and found Anderson lying in the parking lot. A woman who identified herself as Anderson’s girlfriend told police there was bad blood between Anderson and Wallace because of a previous drug deal, court documents said.

