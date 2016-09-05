Defiance man dies in Williams County crash

A Defiance, Ohio, man died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Ohio 34 in Williams County, the State Highway Patrol said.

Ronald Wolfrum, 33, died at the scene of the 12:10 p.m. crash near Stryker, the highway patrol's Defiance Post said in a statement. His passenger, Amanda Fraley, 33, of Defiance was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition.

Police said Wolfrum was driving west on the state highway when he traveled off the south side of the road and overturned several times. Neither he nor Fraley were wearing seat belts, they said, and both were ejected from the vehicle.

Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.