Details released on Allen County Sheriff's death; funeral plans

The Allen County Sheriff's Department gave a detailed account today of the death of Sgt. Joseph Cox, 48, a 19-year deputy who died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

Sheriff David Gladieux said Cox, 48, was investigating an accident involving a horse and buggy and an automobile about 8:30 p.m. The driver of the buggy had apparently fallen out of the buggy and the horses had taken off, running out of control, when the buggy was hit by a car. Gladieux described that night's events as hectic.

Cox was one of three deputies who responded to the scene to investigate the crash and get the horses under control.

The father of the individual who was driving the buggy had come to the scene of the accident, and shortly before 9:30 p.m. Cox had given the man a ride home and gone inside the house to ask a few more questions.

When he left the house, Cox put his car in reverse and was backing out when he suddenly floored the gas. The car, in reverse, crashed through a fence and traveled about 70 yards into a field where it became stuck in the mud, its rear wheels still spinning.

The man who lived in the house called police, who arrived on the scene quickly and had to find a hammer to break the car's windows and remove Cox from the car. Gladieux said Cox was unresponsive and had no heart beat when he was removed. He was taken to a local hospital by advanced life support ambulance, and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Gladieux did not offer a cause of death, and the coronor's office said it would be several weeks before a full autopsy report was concluded.

Gladieux said Cox had been involved in an on-duty crash about a month ago in which he suffered a head injury, but it is not clear whether that could have played any role.

Cox, who has six children, was a dedicated officer who was dedicated to his family, his church, and the community, Gladieux said.

"When you gave him an assignment," Gladieux said, "he gave it 110 percent."

