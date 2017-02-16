Details released on final moments

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department gave a detailed account Wednesday of the death of Sgt. Joseph Cox, 48, a 19-year deputy who died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

Sheriff David Gladieux said Cox, 48, was investigating a crash involving a horse and buggy and a car about 8:30 p.m. The driver of the buggy had apparently fallen out of the buggy, and the horses had taken off, running out of control, when the buggy was hit by the car. Gladieux described that night’s events as hectic.

Cox was one of three deputies who arrived to investigate the crash and get the horses under control.

The father of the person who was driving the buggy came to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m., Gladieux said, and Cox had given him a ride home and gone inside the house to ask a few more questions.

When he left the house, Cox put his car in reverse and was backing out when he suddenly floored the accelerator, the sheriff said. The car, in reverse, crashed through a fence and traveled about 70 yards into a field where it became stuck in mud, its rear wheels still spinning.

The man who lived in the house called police, who arrived quickly and had to find a hammer to break the car’s windows and remove Cox.

Gladieux said Cox was unresponsive and had no heartbeat when removed from his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital by advanced life support ambulance and later died at the hospital.

Gladieux did not offer a cause of death, and the coroner’s office said it would be several weeks before a full autopsy report was concluded.

Gladieux said Cox had been involved in an on-duty crash about a month ago in which he suffered a head injury, but it is not clear whether that could have played a role.

Cox, who has six children, was a dedicated officer who was dedicated to his family, his church and the community, Gladieux said.

“When you gave him an assignment,” Gladieux said, “he gave it 110 percent.”

