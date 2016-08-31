Dispute escalated to latest homicide

An argument late Monday at the Stop N Shop gas station on Hessen Cassel Road most likely led to the shooting death of 24-year-old Nelson Antonio Lemus-Munoz, police said.

About 11:15 p.m., Lemus-Munoz was found dead in front of his home in the 2900 block of Stardale Drive on the south side of Fort Wayne.

The block of brick homes just off Hessen Cassel Road is a short drive from the Stop N Shop where Lemus-Munoz allegedly got into an argument and was followed home by a white four-door Chevrolet believed to belong to the suspects, according to Fort Wayne police.

Police say they believe more than one shooter was involved because different caliber shell casings were found at the scene. Lemus-Munoz died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Allen County coroner’s office.

Tuesday afternoon, the family was home, trying to process what had happened.

While Lemus-Munoz’s mother was too upset to talk, his sister Olga Monge said the father, Antonio, ran the painting business advertised on a truck parked outside the home.

Her brother had a job, but she declined to say where. She said he went to Northrop High School and she was not aware of any reason why someone would want to kill her brother.

The family is originally from Guatemala but has been in Fort Wayne for many years, Monge said.

Lemus-Munoz’s younger brother said he was at the home when the killing occurred and heard about eight or nine shots.

Video surveillance is being reviewed for additional suspect information, police said.

Lemus-Munoz’s death is the 26th homicide in Allen County this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or Fort Wayne police at 427-1222.

