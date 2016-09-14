Dreams of future dashed

Consuela Arrington was so proud of her CNA certificate, she made a copy to give to Denise Andorfer, executive director of Vincent Village, where Arrington lived.

Traeven Harris, 18, Consuela’s son, was a senior at Northrop High School and wanted to be an actor.

Dajahiona Arrington, 18, Consuela’s daughter, had just bought a car, worked at Arby’s and had overcome many challenges to graduate from Northrop this spring, even while having a young child and another on the way.

And little sister Trinity Hairston, who is lying in a hospital still listed in critical condition, was a freshman at Northrop.

All except Trinity were killed early Sunday around 4 a.m., allegedly by Marcus Dansby, who is charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the shootings.

According to court documents, a relative told police that Dansby and Dajahiona Arrington had dated but broke up after Dansby learned the baby was not his.

The 2-year-old belonging to Dajahiona Arringon was spared because she was not in the home at the time of the shooting, according to Emanuel Wilson, who said he was a cousin of the victims and who came to a Tuesday evening vigil at the family’s Holton Avenue home.

Monday evening, there was a memorial service to remember the victims held by Vincent Village, a housing and rehabilitation nonprofit that helps people get back on their feet, said Andorfer, who also knew the deceased family well.

Pastor Rick Hawks from The Chapel helped lead the service. Volunteers from The Chapel also attended.

The Arringtons had come to Vincent Village homeless in April 2014 and had moved from the shelter on Holton Street to their own house up the block that December, Andorfer said.

They were a hardworking family, Andorfer said, even when a lack of transportation kept them from getting various jobs.

For instance, Trey, as Traeven was known, got a job through Vincent Village helping clean up at the Community Foundation. After a job search, he landed a position in food services at Parkview Field this summer during TinCaps games.

Since his mother needed the car to get to work, Trey often walked there and back from his home, Andorfer said.

The homicides are listed as the 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st homicides in Allen County for the year. Dajahiona was 81/2 months pregnant when she was killed. The Allen County coroner’s office reported that the fetus’s death was counted as a homicide because he was a “viable age” to live if his mother had not suffered the gunshot wounds.

Traeven and Consuela, 37, suffered both gunshot and stab wounds, according to the coroner’s report.

At a vigil at the home, Wilson said he had previously met the alleged killer and thought Dansby did not seem like the kind of person who would commit such an act.

“He didn’t reflect no one that was capable of doing anything like this,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he often picked up Consuela when she was at the shelter.

“She didn’t have anything,” Wilson said. “She worked so hard. To see this happening to her, it breaks my heart. This (Holton Avenue) house was a huge accomplishment.”

Tuesday evening, as people arrived at the house and stood in front of a makeshift memorial full of red balloons, a huge white teddy bear and candles in tall glass jars, Lillian Romines and her friend, Autumn Donovan, both 2016 high school graduates, said they knew the family from Three Rivers Baptist Church.

“We were just all real close to him,” Romines said of Trey. And he did want to be an actor. “He loved that stuff,” she added.

Now the family is struggling with four deaths and the challenge of burying them.

“It’s going to be tough,” Wilson said.

