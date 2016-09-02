Driver killed in Paulding crash

A Haviland, Ohio, man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Paulding County.

Philip D. Miller, 53, was driving his 1997 Ford pickup truck west on Township Road 48 when he veered off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole, then got back on the road before going off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The truck went into a cornfield and overturned, ejecting the driver, finally coming to rest on Township Road 79, police said.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by Paulding County Coroner Dr. Joseph Kuhn. He was transported by Scott EMS to the county morgue.