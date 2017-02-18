Driver questioned in hit-and-run

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers identified and questioned a driver who they said might have fatally struck a bicyclist Thursday around 6:40 a.m. on U.S. 6 near County Road 4-50 in Williams County, Ohio.

Troopers located and seized a vehicle in Edgerton, Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Charges will be pending until the investigation is completed and presented to the Williams County prosecutor, police said.

Preliminary evidence indicated the bicyclist was struck by an unknown motor vehicle that fled the scene. Damage might have been contained to the front right of the suspected vehicle, including the headlight assembly, police said.

Undercover drug deals lead to arrest

On four occasions between Dec. 6 and Jan. 24, confidential informants bought cocaine. The drug sales ranged from $1,100 to $1,250 and the weight of the bag was between 23.5 and 29.5 grams of cocaine, court documents said.

On Thursday, Ronnie O. Smith, 38, of the 13000 block of Piedmont Cove, was arrested on four counts of dealing in cocaine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Court documents noted that Smith was convicted in July 2005 of dealing in cocaine.

In August, the FBI served a federal search warrant at Smith’s residence and found a Springfield XD-45 ACP semiautomatic handgun in a dresser drawer along with Smith’s passport and an envelope addressed to Smith’s company, Prestige Development and Maintenance. Smith was prohibited from owning a handgun after his conviction, court documents said.

Smith was being held in the Allen County Jail in lieu of $210,000 bail, a jail spokesman said.

