Drug bust nets $1 million in drugs

A multi-agency sting netted more than $1 million in drugs and landed a half dozen suspects in custody after police raided a Ligonier residence, Noble County officials said today.Members from the sheriff's department and prosecutor's office in Noble County, Kendallville and Ligonier police departments, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Indiana State Police participated Thursday in the execution of a search warrant at 11405 North State Road 5.Officers found nearly 20 pounds of crystal meth, more than 100 pounds of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia. The street value of the narcotics is more than a $1 million.Police also discovered nearly $80,000 in cash and about 50 loaded firearms throughout the residence, some of which are stolen. Several dirt and street bikes and ATVs were at the property as well and believed to be stolen.Arrested at the residence were: Mark Morr, 47; Sherry Morr, 47; Justin Morr, 19; and Vanessa Salas, 21. They are being held at the Noble County jail under no bond. Charges are pending.Two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were placed with the Department of Child Services.Police believe this is the largest seizure of crystal meth in Noble County and the northern district of Indiana, police said. The investigation is ongoing.