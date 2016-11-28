Drugs, guns, money seized; 8 arrested in gang home raid

Surveillance of a gang house late Saturday led to the arrests of eight people, including six male juveniles, and the recovery of guns, drugs and $3,800 in cash, Fort Wayne police said.

Acting on tips that 6016 Guild Drive was an active gang house for the 150 gang, detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit were conducting surveillance at the southeast Fort Wayne residence about 11:17 p.m. Saturday. A lot of foot and vehicle traffic was coming and going from the address, including multiple known members of the gang, police said.

Three juveniles, including one with an active warrant, left in a car, which sped away when detectives tried to conduct a traffic stop, police reported.

A three-minute chase ensued until the vehicle returned to 6016 Guild Drive, where an occupant threw a handgun out the window, police said.

Officers arrested the three in the car as well as five others in and around the residence, just southeast of Paulding Road and South Anthony Boulevard.

Sean Nobles, 20, who lives at the residence that was raided, is charged with dealing cocaine while armed, dealing heroin, possession of controlled substances, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of stolen property, a firearm. He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Riakos Barker, 38, of the 7000 block of Chadwick Drive, is charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of cocaine. He was being held without bail.

Six male juveniles face various charges, including dangerous possession of a handgun, visiting a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, resisting law enforcement fleeing on foot and possession of marijuana, police said.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for the property and, in addition to the gun thrown from the car, recovered the following items: two 5.56-caliber assault rifles, one of which was reported stolen; one pistol; 35 grams of cocaine; 10 grams of heroin; 24 grams of marijuana; 40 Ecstasy pills; codeine; ammunition; narcotics paraphernalia; and $3,800.

asloboda@jg.net