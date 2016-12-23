Drugs, guns found in raid lead to arrest of 2 local men

The key fit the door lock and led to lockup for two accused drug dealers.

About 3 p.m. Wednesday, police raided a home at 741 W. DeWald St. on the city’s south side and found a stash of drugs and two guns, one stolen.

According to authorities, before the raid, undercover detectives had observed three men leave the home, one using his key to lock the door. Police caught up to the car at Ewing and Main streets.

Police used a key on the keychain of Jermichael James, 19, of the 3000 block of Homedale Drive, to unlock the house door, the same one they saw James use to lock it.

Police also found a photo on social media of James in the kitchen of the home.

In the passenger seat was Terrell Smith, 19, of the 7200 block of Dry Creek Court.

Both have been charged with dealing in cocaine manufacture or delivery, dealing in marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

A third man was charged with misdemeanors – visiting a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.

In the home, police found 40 grams of cocaine, 1,021 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of heroin/fentanyl, a 9 mm Sig Sauer P250 that had been reported as a stolen handgun, and a .380-caliber Walther PPKIS, the report said. There were also scales to weigh drugs and bags to sell them in.

Fort Wayne Police Department’s gang and violent crimes unit were assisted by the Emergency Services Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after a search warrant was served.

Both James and Smith are in Allen County Jail. James has a bond of $102,500; Smith, a bond of $100,000.

