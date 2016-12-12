Early a.m. shots ring out; 1 dead

A Sunday morning shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side left one man dead and another man seriously injured, city police said.

Officers and paramedics were called to the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive about 5:30 a.m. to find the men in a parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

One man died at the scene, police said. The Allen County coroner’s office is expected to release his identity as well as the cause and manner of his death. If his death is declared a homicide, it will be the 48th homicide this year, the most ever for Allen County in a calendar year.

The other man received medical attention from paramedics before he was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

The incident remained under investigation Sunday.

Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots coming from outside before officers arrived. Investigators spoke with the injured man and neighbors to collect more details, police said.

The incident happened less than a week after a shooting in the 2200 block of California Avenue left a 22-year-old man dead. Codi Allen McCann’s death was ruled the county’s 47th homicide this year.

