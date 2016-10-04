Early morning shooting leaves man critical

A man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting in the 2700 block of Fox Avenue in Fort Wayne, according to a news release.



Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the neighborhood about 12:05 a.m. They found the victim on the ground near the street suffering from multiple gun wounds. The man was listed in serious condition at a local hospital, but staff now say he is in critical condition.

Witnesses told investigators they heard several gunshots and saw two or three males running from the area. Investigators believe there was some type of disturbance between several people at a residence on Fox Avenue before the shooting.

There is no suspect information and no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.