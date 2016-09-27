Elkhart prosecutor: Formal charges expected this week in children's deaths

Formal charges will likely be filed in Elkhart County at the end of the week charging Amber Pasztor in the slayings of her two children, Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, Elkhart County Prosecutor Curtis T. Hill, Jr. said today.

Hill and Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards appeared at a joint conference on the children's abductions and killings this afternoon.

The two children, students at Arcola Elementary in Northwest Allen County Schools, died from asphyxiation, the Elkhart County coroner said. Their estranged mother, who did not have custody of the two children, abducted them from their grandparents' home on Goshen Road in Allen County at 6 a.m. Monday and turned up at the Elkhart Police Department around 5 p.m. later Monday with her dead children in the car.

The Elkhart County officer was walking outside when he was "flagged down," by Pasztor, driving a vehicle that belonged to Frank Macomber, 66, of Fort Wayne.

Macomber was found dead this morning in a woods in northeast Allen County, after Pasztor gave police information on his whereabouts.

Pasztor has been initially charged with two counts of murder in the children's deaths.

