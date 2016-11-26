Ethnic antagonism building walls

It was the day after the election when Randy Thieme and son-in-law Chris Guerrero decided to grab some tacos at a local Broadway eatery that specializes in the popular Mexican food.

Seated nearby were three white men discussing the presidential election results in loud voices and in no uncertain terms. America, they said, “would be better now once they get it cleaned up,” according to Thieme, business representative and organizer for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades.

Thieme said Guerrero, who was closest to the three men and heard even more of the insults, was struck by the irony. The men were criticizing immigrants in a taco restaurant.

“Of all places,” said Guerrero, who is Hispanic. “They’re enjoying the food.” The men said they “couldn’t wait until they put these borders up and ship them out.”

On a daily basis since Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, there are reports nationally of actions that reach the level of hate crimes. While neither the Fort Wayne Police Department nor the Allen County Sheriff’s Department has reported an increase in complaints filed, Hispanic, black and Muslim leaders say their communities are fearful of the backlash.

About 50 people, including former Police Chief Garry Hamilton, attended a Nov. 16 forum at the headquarters of El Mexicano newspaper on Fairfield Avenue to talk about the concerns.

During the campaign, Trump called for the deportation of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants, many of them from Central and South America. Trump also called for creating a database or registry of Muslims in the U.S. so the government can track them.

The Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, Alabama, has been counting incidents and hate crimes since the election. A tally of 201 reported attacks on Nov. 11 grew to 701 by Nov. 18 and is climbing.

“These range from anti-Black to anti-woman to anti-LGBT incidents. There were many examples of vandalism and epithets directed at individuals,” its website stated. “Often times, types of harassment overlapped and many incidents, though not all, involved direct references to the Trump campaign.”

To counter the post-election spate of incidents, nearly 200 local residents held a rally at the Allen County Courthouse on Nov. 12 and called for national unity.

Fort Wayne has seen incidents. The day of the rally, a garage on the city’s northeast side was spray-painted with the word “Trump,” and the house was later shot at.

Hamilton, the former police chief, spoke of the homeowner’s ordeal at the recent community forum organized by Fernando Zapari, publisher of El Mexicano. Muslim, black and Hispanic leaders talked about their communities’ fear and called for a plan of action.

The garage attack occurred before 8 a.m., when police were called to the residence north of Stellhorn Road between Reed and Maplecrest roads. The Latino homeowner found a bullet hole in his front door and the word “Trump” spray painted on his garage. Later the bullet was dislodged from one the interior walls. The homeowner told police he has lived there three years and never had any trouble.

Guillermo “Memo” Contreras, a deejay on Fort Wayne’s Spanish-language radio station La Unica 102.3 FM, said he receives at least seven phone calls a day now from parents whose children ask to be picked up from school because they are being bullied over Trump’s promise to build a wall along the southern border of the U.S. and Mexico.

Contreras, whose radio program runs 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., said he rarely received such phone calls from listeners before the election. One parent told him her child was told by a teacher not to speak Spanish.

“This is going to get worse, believe me,” Contreras said.

The local Muslim population is also seeing a backlash.

“This is a testing time for all of us,” said Dr. Gohar Salam, president of the Universal Education Foundation in Fort Wayne. He compared the post-election anxiety to the time after the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

The attacks the Muslim population is seeing are “a bit more verbal than anything else,” said Michael Spath, executive director at the Indiana Center for Middle East Peace in Fort Wayne. “Intimidation. (Comments such as) ‘you’re not wanted here’ and vulgar language are being used.”

Several of those who attended the meeting blamed the home environment for student-to-student bullying.

Fort Wayne Community Schools representatives said the leadership of the district with nearly 30,000 students has demanded accountability and understanding in its student body.

Attending the forum was John Houser, principal of Wayne High School, whose student-athletes were subjected to an incident at a Nov. 8 girls basketball game at Norwell High School.

A cheering section started chanting “Build That Wall,” said Superintendent Scott Mills of Northern Wells Community Schools. The action was immediately stopped by high school principal Mark Misch, he said.

“What happened, it was election night,” Mills explained. “Our students had a theme night of America.”

Actions like this are not tolerated, he said. “We stop it. We confront the issue at that point. If anything else had happened, we would have taken further action.”

Houser said Wayne has a 20-minute period every Wednesday where cultural issues are often addressed.

As far as law enforcement officers’ interactions with minorities, Hamilton said Fort Wayne police officers are not deputized to round up immigrants, nor do they ask for proof of citizenship when filing police reports.

Hispanic leaders said residents sometimes have more concern about the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. That’s because it has the reputation of being tougher on immigrants and for placing a 72-hour hold on Allen County Jail inmates while agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement check an inmate’s background, the leaders said.

The sheriff’s department did not have representatives at the community forum, but a public information officer explained its process.

“During the intake process, our booking officers ask the individuals if they are U.S. citizens,” wrote Steve Stone of the sheriff’s department in an email response. “If they say yes, we process (them) like everyone else. If they say no, we obtain basic information like name, date of birth, are they married, do they have children, where do they live and how did they get in America?

“We then forward that information to ICE. After ICE does their investigation, they will either request that we put a hold on the person or not. We do not ask or require written documentation during the booking process.”

Hamilton said racism resurfaced in 2008 with the election of a black president, and he said Trump “needs to build bridges instead of a wall.”

If there are incidents, people should report them and document them with cellphones. “They (people) need to hear these things are going on,” Hamilton said.

“Don’t confront them,” he advised.

