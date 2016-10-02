Family escapes morning house fire

An early morning house fire awoke a family of four this morning.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to 5001 Woodford at 2:52 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic of the single story home, a statement said today.

The two adults and two children, along with their pets, were able to escape the blaze before firefighters had arrived.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 43 minutes, the statement said.

The house sustained heavy fire, water and smoke damage.

The Red Cross is helping the family, it said.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and the fire is under investigation.