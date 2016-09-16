Fathers face painful struggle

No one goes to bed at night and expects to wake up to hear their child has been killed, Pastor Carlton Lynch said at a news conference Thursday.

“No one ever expects such a tragedy to take place,” he said.

But it did early Sunday morning when accused killer Marcus Dansby, 20, allegedly killed Dajahiona Arrington, 18, and Traeven Harris, 17, along with their mother, Consuela Arrington. An unborn baby Dajahiona was carrying also died.

Lynch stood with two men, fathers of the young people who died, Thursday at his church, New Beginnings, on South Lafayette Avenue. One of them would soon have become a grandfather. It wasn’t until five or six hours after the slayings that they found out the terrible news, Lynch said.

Neither Lavalle Whitt, father of Dajahiona Arrington, nor Contrall Harris, father of Traeven Harris, had life insurance for his child. Both men work, Lynch said, but total burial costs are estimated at about $25,000, he said.

Lynch outlined a plan to help raise the money needed to inter both children and the unborn baby, whose bodies are lying at Nelson Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne waiting to be buried, Lynch said.

The families have set up an account at PNC Bank under the name “Holton Avenue Tragedy” to collect donations for the cost of the burial, Lynch said.

“Anyone can open a GoFund Me account,” he said, referring to a currently popular method of raising money.

The Arrington family will handle Consuela Arrington’s burial, Lynch said.

Lynch will also contact the Bowen Center in Fort Wayne to seek grief counseling for the fathers.

“They are struggling every day to try to get over the pain to lose their child to gunfire,” Lynch said. He called on the community “to remember this family in prayers and financial support.”

The fathers spoke about their deceased children. Whitt said his daughter was a straight-A student whose baby was due this week. She graduated from Northrop High School this spring.

“Daj would have helped anybody. She was always smiling and laughing, a good kid,” Whitt said. Lynch said Dajahiona will be buried with her unborn baby in her arms.

Harris said his son had started to get in trouble but had chosen a new path. Friends said Traeven, who was a senior at Northrop High School this year, wanted to be an actor.

“I can’t put in words what it would mean to me,” Harris said, referring to donations for his son’s burial.

Whitt had a message for the community: “Put down the guns and spend as much time with (your child) as you can,” he said. “You never expect to lose a child at such a young (age). It don’t make no sense.”

