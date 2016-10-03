Fire breaks out in school cafeteria

A fire broke out in a Defiance County school cafeteria Monday morning.

The Highland Township Fire Department was called to the Ayersville School around 10:05 a.m. because of a fire behind a fryer, a statement said today.

The fire department had a difficult time reaching the back of the property and had to cut a chain to the gates. The fire truck was hindered further by parked vehicles, construction obstacles and fence posts, the statement said.

When firefighters did reach the building, the were told a staff member had already shut off the gas valves, putting out the fire.

During the investigation, firefighters learned that Ohio Gas had been at the school Saturday to investigate a gas odor, and according to reports, two cooking appliances were found to have been leaking gas.

Repair crews replaced the parts Monday morning, but during the investigation it was found the gas leak still existed. When an appliance was turned on, the statement said, gas filled under it, reached the burners and caught fire.

The students and employees had been let back in during the active scene, the statement said, and the fire department is investigating who was responsible because any gas leak can cause an explosion.

The statement stressed the importance of people evacuating buildings until emergency personnel can sweep for gas leaks and clear the building for the public.

Fire crews used gas detectors to sweep the area and Ohio Gas will verify the contractor's repair.