Fire damages Fort Wayne home

A Fort Wayne home was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out some time around 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

Crews responded to 908 Third Street where a three-story house was ablaze. The fire extended through the first and second floors and was reaching into the third story before firefighters got it under control in about 20 minutes.

An adult male at the home suffered minor smoke inhalation after trying to put the blaze out. He did not want medical attention.

A neighboring house sustained damage as well in the fire.

The incident remains under investigation.