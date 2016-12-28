Fire damages southeast home

Fort Wayne fire fighters extinguished a fire at what they thought was a vacant home Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 3423 Central Drive at 7:19 a.m. to what fire fighters were told was a vacant home, the Fort Wayne Fire department said.

Smoke was coming from the one-story home when fire fighters arrived and discovered that the home was not vacant.

No one was inside the home at the time of the blaze, but crews rescued a family pet and bought the fire under control in 13 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home had minor fire damage and moderate water and smoke damage.