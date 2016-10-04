Fire moderately damages apartment kitchen

An apartment fire Monday afternoon moderately damaged the kitchen of an apartment on Fort Wayne's south side, firefighters said tonight.

Four adults evacuated safely. No one was injured.

Firefighters were called to the 6100 block of Salisbury Drive at 2:10 p.m. on a report of an apartment fire, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

Crews found smoke and fire in the kitchen of an apartment, and attacked while other crews ensured there was no extension into other apartments, the statement said.

All apartments were evacuated, and the fire was controlled within five minutes of arrival, it said.

Fort Wayne police, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and American Electric Power assisted.