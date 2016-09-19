5 escape house fire on Scott Avenue

Fort Wayne firefighters extinguished a house fire before it spread to a neighboring home Sunday night on Scott Avenue.

According to a release from the fire department, units arrived at 1306 Scott Ave. at 10:22 p.m. to find a heavy fire in the back of the two-story home and power lines down in the backyard. Five people had already gotten out of the home, and with the threat of the fire spreading to a neighboring home and a large shed, the blaze was attacked in a coordinated effort and under control within 17 minutes.

The home sustained moderate fire, water and smoke damage.

The fire remains under investigation.